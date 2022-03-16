Play video

Three more people have been arrested in connection with the death of a man who was found stabbed in a Banbury garden.

Keith Green, 40, was found in the garden of a property in Howard Road on 13 February. A post mortem examination found he died from a stab wound.

Mark Meadows, 24, of Rees Court, Banbury and Travis Gorton, 19, of Well Bank, Hook Norton, were charged with murder on 17 February and remanded in custody.

Today (16 March) Thames Valley Police confirmed three more people have been arrested in connection with the murder investigation.

A spokesperson for the force said: "A woman aged in her thirties, a man aged in his twenties and a girl aged in her teens, all from Banbury, have been arrested this morning on suspicion of conspiracy to murder and perverting the course of justice and remain in police custody.

"Keith’s next of kin continue to be supported by specially trained family liaison officers."

Mr Meadows and Mr Gorton are due to appear at Oxford Crown Court on Friday (18 March).