Two cockerels, named after the Chuckle Brothers, are now looking for their forever home.

Paul and Barry are being cared for at the RSPCA's centre in Leybourne after they were found abandoned in Kent.

It is thought it could have been a result of disputes between neighbours over their crowing, or the fact that they cannot lay eggs.

Sarah Clarkson, Small Animal Supervisor at RSPCA Leybourne near Maidstone, said: "Oh dear, oh dear! Poor Paul and Barry have been waiting for their forever home for a while now so we are keen to see them go 'to me, to you' and find their flock soon.

"Sadly, we know that it can be hard to find the perfect home for cockerels as some people do not appreciate their crowing but the perfect home is out there for them somewhere."

Paul and Barry have been nicknamed the 'Cluckle Brothers'. Credit: RSCPA

Staff at the animal charity say it is not uncommon for them to find abandoned cockerels.

Kate Norman, RSPCA's poultry welfare expert, said: "Sadly it's not uncommon for us to take in cockerels who have been abandoned and dumped, often in dangerous situations like at the side of a road or in car parks - we usually have a number in our care at any given time.

"Chickens can be so rewarding to keep and cockerels can get a bad rap for being noisy and aggressive, when in fact, with the right care and knowledge, they can make great pets with distinct personalities and are absolutely fascinating to watch and care for - it's really worth putting in time and patience to get more out of them and really enjoy them."

The pair are now looking for a flock to call their own, and can be rehomed separately or together.