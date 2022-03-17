Health bosses in Brighton are urging people to wear masks and get boosters as Covid-19 cases rise rapidly in the area.

Brighton and Hove has seen an increase of almost 60 percent of cases and has an infection rate of 793.9 per 100,000 people (as of March 11, 2022).

The UK average infection rate for the last seven days leading up to March 11 is 649.4.

People in the region are being given advice on how to live safely with coronavirus, although fewer people are getting seriously ill.

Legal restrictions are not in place, however, Brighton and Hove City Council says Covid-19 is "still in the community" and it is "sensible to think about reducing the risk to you and others of getting ill."

People queue in Brighton as the Covid vaccine booster campaign ramped up in 2021. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Health officials advise that getting vaccinated and thinking about wearing a mask are the "best ways of protecting you and your family and friends from illness."

They recommend people consider face coverings in crowded and indoor places.

Nearly 72 percent of people over 12 in Brighton and Hove are double jabbed.

55.1 percent have received a booster or third dose (up to and including March 15, 2022).

There are walk-in sessions available across the city for anyone aged 16 or over, including daily walk-ins at Churchill Square vaccination centre.