ITV News understands that all P&O Ferries staff have been made redundant with immediate effect.

The company is set to use an agency to keep their ferries running and current staff will be able to apply to the agency for work.

The move comes ahead of an expected announcement today, Thursday 17 March.

P&O Ferries suspended all services earlier.

The company, which operates major routes from the UK to the continent, said earlier that no services will be able to run until an announcement is made.

It is warning of major disruption to travel. Teams on the ground will be arranging travel by other operators, it said.

Passengers should still travel to the port 'as booked', where they will be put on a service that is running 'as quickly as possible'.

Concerns have been raised across the country, as the company operates routes from Dover, Tilbury, Hull and Teesport to France, as well as routes from Liverpool to Dublin and Cairnryan to Larne.

Queues are already starting to build on routes to the Port of Dover. Whilst motorists have voiced their frustration at 'confusion' at ports in Hull, Teesport and Liverpool.

In a now deleted tweet, P&O Ferries said it had asked for all ships to come 'alongside' in preparation for a company announcement.

In a leaked internal email, seen by ITV Meridian, the company told employees that all vessels will discharge all passengers and cargo 'to facilitate this announcement'.

The email read as follows:

"We will be making a major company announcement today which, with the support of our shareholder DP World, will secure the long-term viability of P&0 Ferries.

"To facilitate this announcement all our vessels have been asked to discharge their passengers and cargo and standby for further instructions.

"This means we're expecting all our ports to experience serious disruption today so please bear with us and we will give further information in an all-colleague announcement later today.

"If you're in a customer facing role further information will follow separately on how we would like you to work with our customers.

"Thank you for your patience and support."

It is not yet known what the announcement will be, but in a statement the company said it is 'not going into liquidation'.

A spokesperson for P&O Ferries said:

“P&O Ferries is not going into liquidation. We have asked all ships to come alongside, in preparation for a company announcement.

"Until then, services from P&O will not be running and we are advising travellers of alternative arrangements.”

Three P&O ferries moor up in Dover ahead of an expected announcement. Credit: PA

The suspension of services across the UK has led to reaction from MPs.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps told the House of Commons he is "concerned" by the situation.

He said: "I understand they have temporarily paused their operations and that's causing disruption at the short straits - Calais-Dover - as well as some other ports.

"I'm working with the Kent Resilience Forum and I've just instructed them to become intricately involved, and other partners in this, and we'll be taking steps later today - including ensuring that my officials will be having urgent discussions with P&O about the situation, particularly of concern for their workers."

Karl Turner, the Labour MP for East Hull, called the suspension of services 'troubling for crews and their families'.

P&O operates crucial freight routes from Zeebrugge and Europoort to the city.

The MP said that a foreign crew are waiting to board the Pride of Hull on King George Dock, but RMT union members are sat on board the vessel refusing them entry.

"They will not be boarding her", he said.

P&O has a fleet of more than 20 ships that sail across the Channel, North Sea and Irish Sea, according to its website.

Stormont Assembly members, whose constituency covers the port of Larne have raised concerns about the possible implications for the route it operates between Cairnryan and Northern Ireland.

East Antrim MLA John Stewart, who has relatives that work at the port, said staff were unsure as to what would be announced.

Speaking on BBC Radio Ulster he said "The information is being nothing more than drip-fed to them."

It is a 'worrying development' he said.

"For the staff, for Larne port itself, particularly for the local effect here, and also for businesses and passengers that regularly use that service, it's an invaluable local service over to Cairnryan and I think this news will be deeply worrying for all of them, especially in the absence of any concrete information as to what the long-term strategy is going to be."

A billboard 'Welcome To Larne' pictured in the port of Larne On Tuesday, April 20, 2021. Credit: PA

The RMT union has warned of 'growing speculation' that P&O may be planning to reduce the number of staff it has.

It is calling for the Secretary of State to 'intervene' and protect seafarers.

Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) general secretary Mick Lynch said there is "growing speculation that the company are today planning to sack hundreds of UK seafarers and replace them with foreign labour".

He added: "We have instructed our members to remain onboard and are demanding our members across P&O's UK operations are protected, and that the Secretary of State intervenes to save UK seafarers from the dole queue."

Meanwhile, motorists and HGV drivers hoping to sail between Dover and Calais are expected to be asked to use rival firms, such as DFDS seaways and the Channel Tunnel.

The Dover TAP system has been activated on the A20 at Aycliffe due to heavy freight volumes.

Queues have already been reported on the A2 and A20 as vehicles are waiting for alternative sailings.

The company that would become P&O was founded in 1837 after signing a government contract to transport post by boat between London and the Iberian Peninsula.