The Last Word: March 2022

ITV News Meridian's Political Correspondent Phil Hornby hosts March's edition of The Last Word.

The world has changed so much in the last three weeks. Russia's invasion of the Ukraine has shaken the kaleidoscope, and the pieces may never return to their previous position.The catastrophe for the Ukrainian people is obvious.

The deaths, displacements and refugee crisis. How should the South respond to the ever-increasing numbers hoping to come to Britain, and has our Government responded as it should?

The implications for British households are very real too. A cost of living crisis with fuel and food leaping in price. Are we, as one of our guests suggests, on the edge of a global recession because of the war?

In the middle of this grim saga, the good deeds of some shine brightly. And we see a family from Ukraine rehoused in Kent thanks to the efforts of Sir Roger Gale MP

To discuss all this and more: