Visitor restrictions eased at Oxford's John Radcliffe Hospital

Visiting restrictions at the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford have been eased from today (Thursday 17 March).

Inpatients, which includes patients in intensive care, will be allowed up to two visitors a day for as long as needed, and outpatients will be allowed to take someone with them to their appointments.

Previously only one visitor was allowed per patient for one hour a day, and no visitors were allowed in the Outpatient Department during the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

The John Radcliffe Hospital. Credit: Steve Parsons/PA

Maternity inpatients who are not on the labour wards can also have up to two visitors a day with them during the day (birth partner and one other nominated person). The NHS trust says this only applies to inpatients and not to outpatient or scan appointments.

Patients in Children's Services can have two parents or guardians with them for as long as needed (but no siblings). Meanwhile social distancing in Outpatient Departments will reduce from 2m to 1m.

Despite the easing of restrictions for some departments, the Emergency Assessment Units and Surgical Emergency Units will continue to follow the 'Rule of One', while visitors remain prohibited in Emergency Departments.

Sam Foster, Chief Nursing Officer at OUH, said: "We have really missed the valuable input of visitors to our patients during the pandemic, and are pleased to welcome more of them back on-site in a controlled manner.

"We recognise that they play an important role in patient support and recovery, however we must still do all that we can to keep ourselves and those around us safe.

"COVID is still with us and we look after the sickest of patients - so people coming to our hospitals must still adhere to safety measures such as mask wearing and social distancing."