Thames Valley Police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal road traffic collision in Reading.

At around 12.20pm yesterday (16th March).

A white Scania HGV and a purple Citroen C4 were involved in a collision on Fullers Lane at the junction with Burnthouse Lane in Grazeley.

The passenger of the Citreon, a woman in her eighties, died while being taken to hospital.

Her next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

The junction where Burnthouse Lane and Fullers Lane meet in Grazeley. Credit: ITV News Meridian

The drivers of the Citreon and HGV sustained minor injuries.

Investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Darren Brown, of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “My thoughts remain with the woman’s family at this time.

“I am appealing for anyone who may have witnessed this collision or either vehicle prior to the incident to please get in touch.

“If you were in the area around the time and have dash-cam footage, I’d also ask that you check any recordings in case it has captured something that could assist our investigation.

“You can make a report by calling 101 or via our website, quoting reference 43220115235.”