Salisbury Hospital declares 'internal critical incident' and warns of delays to services
Salisbury Hospital has declared an 'internal critical incident' after several of its IT systems became unresponsive.
Teams across the site have implemented back-up plans, which has enabled the hospital to remain open.
However, patients are being asked to only attend A&E if they are experiencing a life threatening condition or serious injury.
The hospital is urging patients to use alternatives to A&E, including the Salisbury Walk in Centre and NHS 111 online and by phone.
The hospital says its IT team is working with contractors to fix the problem.
CEO Stacey Hunter said: "Our IT team have been working through the night and continue to work today in order to fix the problems.
"I am grateful to everyone at the hospital who have worked so hard to maintain services under very difficult circumstances.
"The impact of using back up plans has meant that some services have seen onsite waiting times longer than normal.
"I am incredibly sorry for the disruption and thank patients for their tolerance and understanding."
