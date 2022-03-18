'Seize their ships' - Protestors march in Dover after P&O sacked 800 staff

Around 200 protestors marched through Dover this afternoon, holding banners and signs as they called for P&O to reverse its decision to sack 800 staff.

Former employees were among those who attended the protest, which was organised by the RMT Union.

Protesters could be heard chanting 'Seize their ships' as they marched.

Labour MP and former Shadow Chancellor, John McDonnell, could be seen chanting with protestors.

Conservative MP, Natalie Elphicke, was also in attendance.

WATCH: ITV Meridian's Joe Coshan was live in Dover.

The Dover and Deal MP said the news was 'devastating'. She's calling for the gap in seafaring legislation to be closed to protect British jobs.

Downing Street has warned P&O Ferries it is “looking very closely” at the legality of its decision to sack 800 seafarers.

The staff were fired without notice on Thursday and replaced with cheaper agency workers.

P&O said it was left no choice but to make the 'very difficult but necessary decision'.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said the Government was looking to see if P&O has broken rules.

“We are looking very closely at the actions that this company has taken to see whether they acted within the rules,” the spokesman said.

“Once we have concluded that, we will decide what the ramifications are.

“Obviously there are a lot of valid questions in relation to existing contracts.”

He said companies should only make “extreme decisions to secure the future of their business if all other avenues have failed”, adding: “We don’t believe this was the case for P&O staff but we are looking into this very carefully.”