WATCH: CCTV of the three jailed men people smuggling on the Isle of Wight

Three men from the Isle of Wight have been jailed for smuggling people across the English Channel in a yacht.

Stephen Redhead, 47, of Newport, and Christopher Barber, 55, of Shanklin, were found guilty following a trial at Portsmouth Crown Court.

Jean Pierre Labelle, 45, of Ryde, pleaded guilty to the same offence last month.

Labelle was jailed for eight years, Redhead for five and Barber for three years at Isle of Wight Crown Court.

Pictured: Stephen Redhead, Christopher Barber and Jean Pierre Labelle Credit: South East Regional Organised Crime Unit

A spokesman for the South East Regional Organised Crime Unit (Serocu) said: "On March 17 2020, Labelle travelled to Cherbourg, France, on board a 70ft ketch yacht named 'Anore' with Redhead and Barber.

"They returned to East Cowes Marina in Hampshire on March 19 2020 with 12 additional people who are suspected to have been migrants entering the UK illegally.

"The migrants are believed to have been in the UK but have not been able to be traced due to the incident being retrospectively reported.

"Between June 26 and June 27 2020, Labelle organised another journey using a small boat named 'Freedom'.

"On this occasion, he was unsuccessful and the vessel used was intercepted after a joint operation with Serocu, the National Crime Agency (NCA) and French authorities.

"Six Albanian nationals were found to be on board, along with two criminal associates who were subsequently prosecuted in France.

"Checks established that the Albanian nationals did not have the necessary pre-entry clearance needed to enter the United Kingdom."

A small boat named 'Freedom' was intercepted by authorities in June 2020 Credit: South East Regional Organised Crime Unit

Senior investigating officer Clair Trueman, from Serocu, said: "The consequences of people entering the country illegally are never far from news headlines - often with all too familiar tragic headlines.

"While on this initial occasion 12 people did arrive in the UK without incident, they are believed to have entered the country illegally and have subsequently disappeared without trace.

"The sentences issued recognise the gravity of the offence and we will continue our work to target those who bring people in to the country illegally, taking gambles with the lives of fellow human beings, in order to profit."

NCA regional head of investigations Peter Stevens said: "People smugglers risk lives for the sole aim of profit, and these men were no different.

"This is why we are determined to do all we can to disrupt and dismantle the organised criminal gangs involved, along every step of the route.

"I'm delighted that through joint working with the NCA, Serocu and the French authorities, we have been able to put a stop to this criminal enterprise and secure these convictions."