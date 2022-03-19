Crews called to scene of bonfire in New Forest which 'burnt out of control'

Crews from Ringwood Fire Station have been tackling a blaze at a site off Godshill in the New Forest.

They were called to the fire just off Roger Penny Way shortly before 2pm on Saturday (19/03).

It was caused by a bonfire that became out of control.

Around eight firefighters, beaters and a water carrier were needed to put out the fire and smoke could be seen in the distance near the Ashley Walk car park in Fordingbridge.

A spokesperson from the service said the fire, which had "burnt out of control" was later handed over to the Forestry Commission.

Members of the public were asked to keep clear of the area.

Crews from Fordingbridge and Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service were later stood down and left the scene just after 3:30pm.