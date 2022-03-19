Ahead of what is expected to be a busy summer, the RNLI are running taster sessions at their head quarters in Poole to recruit lifeguards.

Participants received advice and training from qualified lifeguards about beach and water safety.

The sessions involve working with rescue boards and tubes to learn about casualty care and a timed swim.

The instructors do a demonstration and then each pair takes turns to be the rescuer and the casualty.

The simulation is with conscious and unconscious casualties, with emphasis placed on technique not strength.

The taster session is the start of the RNLI's recruitment process to sign up 500 people across the country each year.

In 2020, RNLI lifeguards gave help to 25,000 people and saved 110 lives. Their other role is to teach beach safety and to avoid getting into difficulty in the first place.

Lifeguard Supervisor, Steve Chizlett said: "It gives people a real good taste of what's to come, and then from there, we look to develop people into a lifeguard course that we have on offer."

"We have quite a few running round the season throughout the year, which then gives people the pre-requisites to join as an RNLI lifeguard and join us working on the beach."

WATCH: Steve Chizlett talk about what the lifeguarding sessions are