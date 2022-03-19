Southampton has been shortlisted as a candidate for the title of UK City of Culture 2025.

Bradford, Durham and Wrexham are also on the shortlist.

The winner of the title will be announced in May 2022 after the bids go through an independent judging panel.

The judges will visit the cities in person and talk through the bids, where a recommendation will then be made to the Culture Secretary, Nadine Dorris, who will then announce the winner.

WATCH: Claire Whitaker OBE talk about Southampton's City of Culture bid

Speaking today, Claire Whitaker OBE, Director of Southampton UK City of Culture 2025 Bid, said: "We owe a huge debt of gratitude to so many people for the achievement of winning a place on this shortlist. Three years of sustained work and thousands of people supporting us – not just in the communities of Southampton but across the wider Solent region. The bid has brought the city together, embracing the world of creators, children and young people, artists, academics, businesses, and civic leaders. This is a moment of celebration for all of us."

"Southampton is undeniably a great British city. It is the nation’s front door. We’ve built and developed our maritime industry, put sport on the international stage, developed our cultural sector and throughout the years are known as a welcoming City of Sanctuary."

International music star Craig David MBE, Southampton bid Ambassador, added his congratulations saying: "I am so proud of our city, the place where I was born and grew up. I owe everything for my inspiration and success to my family and beginnings in Southampton. This golden opportunity must not be wasted."

"I want the world to know that Southampton is worthy of this title and that I wholeheartedly back the city to realise its dream to be UK City of Culture 2025."

WATCH: Lord Parkinson congratulate the city on its bid

Cllr Daniel Fitzhenry, Leader, Southampton City Council, said: “We are absolutely delighted to be shortlisted to the final four in the competition to become the next UK City of Culture in 2025!"

"This selection has built upon a tremendous amount of hard work which has gained real momentum over the last two years. 150 businesses, cultural and community organisations, and 10 neighbouring local authorities are all backing us."

Lord Parkinson, Minister for Arts, said: “I’m delighted that Southampton is on the shortlist for UK City of Culture 2025."

"This has been a tough competition with a record 20 initial applications and eight outstanding longlist candidates, so this accolade is a real tribute to the quality of creativity on display in the city. I look forward to seeing what Southampton’s bid has in store next!”