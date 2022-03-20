OX5 Fun Run returns to Blenheim after two years away

Play video

Can you spot yourself? More than 650 runners took part in the Ox5 at Blenheim today

The sun shone as the OX5 Run returned to Blenheim Palace after two years off because of Covid.

The annual event has raised more than a million pounds for the Oxford Children's Hospital since it began twenty years ago, and the organisers were thrilled to have it back at its rightful home.

More than 650 people took part, running, walking, and jogging the five-mile route.

Play video

Sarah Vaccari from the Oxford University Hospitals said after two years of being run virtually, it was brilliant to see so many people in person.

Kate Allen, Managing Director at the main sponsors, Allen Associates said:

"This year's run feels extra special as this is the first time in years that we're able to take part in person.

Knowing how hard the staff at Oxford Children's Hospital have worked throughout the pandemic and the personal sacrifices many of them have made for the care and wellbeing of their young patients, has made our sponsorship, and fundraising all the more poignant this time around."

The money raised goes towards supporting young patients and their families and helps fund a number of projects across the hospitals from play areas to state-of-the-art monitoring equipment.

Phil Rose from Abingdon, Oxfordshire is one of the families who has seen the direct impact of money raised by the run, after his daughter was treated for the cancer Neuroblastoma when she was just two years old.

Phil, who is now on his ninth OX5 RUN explains: "The OX5 RUN is such a special event for me and my family.

"During our lengthy stays in hospital over the years, we have seen how and where the money has been spent which makes a real difference to not just our time in hospital but other families as well."

"It's such a special event, and I urge anyone who has been directly involved with the hospital to get involved and help make a real difference"