Police appeal after woman attacked and raped by stranger in Fareham

A young woman is being supported by specially trained officers after she reported being attacked and raped in the centre of Fareham.

The 22 year old was walking along West Street sometime between 1.30am and 2.45am on Saturday morning, 19 March.

She was approached and threatened by a man she didn't know, who then attacked her in the area of a footbridge that goes over Western Way, close to Fareham train station.

The man is described as being:

White

Aged late 20s - early 30s

Approximately 5ft 11 inches tall

Slim build

He had a full beard that was blond / grey in colour.

An investigation is underway.

Detective Constable Steve Finnis from Hampshire Constabulary’s Operation Amberstone team said; “Officers are carrying out extensive enquiries to ascertain the exact circumstances and we would like to appeal to anyone who was in the vicinity in the early hours this morning to get in touch.

“Were you in the area this morning between 1.30am and 2.45am? Did you see anything suspicious or anyone matching the description above?

“Perhaps you have CCTV or were driving in the area at the time and have dash-cam footage?

“Officers from Fareham’s Neighbourhood Policing Team will be carrying out increased patrols in the area. If you have any concerns or information, please don’t hesitate to speak to them.