Thatched cottage destroyed by fire on Hampshire/Berkshire border

Firefighters from three counties have spent the night tackling a blaze which ripped through a thatched cottage in a north Hampshire village.

The callout came at 5.30pm on Saturday. Crews found the cottage, in Binley, already well alight.

Seven crews from Hampshire, Berkshire and Wiltshire worked in shifts to prevent the fire spreading to neighbouring properties.

The roof was well alight when crews arrived Credit: Hants Fire and Rescue Service

No one was injured but pictures show the single storey building was severely damaged.

A salvage operation was undertaken with firefighters using breathing apparatus.

The incident was scaled down at 9.30pm but crews stayed on site throughout the night to prevent any hotspots flaring up.

A re-inspection is due later today and the cause is being investigated.