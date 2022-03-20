Weight loss success for Ab Fab armadillos

Play video

WATCH a video of Patsy and Eddie's strenuous fitness regime

A pair of overweight armadillos are successfully slimming down following an Absolutely Fabulous fitness programme.

Twin yellow armadillos Patsy and Eddie, piled on the pounds over Christmas at Drusillas Zoo Park in East Sussex.

Now, following daily workouts and exercises - including see-saws, footballs, and digging buckets - they've started to shift their festive holiday weight.

Drusillas spent the beginning of the year implementing a new physical enrichment programme and counting calories for Patsy and Eddie, as they had piled on the pounds when they reached their peak hibernation period.

Patsy on the scales after two months of exercise Credit: Drusillas

The girls have now lost 200g between them and are steadily shedding and reaching their target weights.

Since arriving in July last year, the pair have quickly become favourites among staff at the Sussex Zoo, with their curious, friendly, and interactive personalities – taking treats, snuffling shoes, and clambering on laps.

Head Keeper, Gemma Romanis, said “The girls have come out of hibernation now, so it’s the perfect time to put in place lots of exercises to get them moving to ensure they are nice and fit for the warmer, more active months.

"It’s fantastic to see they are steadily losing a healthy amount of weight, and the daily enrichment exercises have also been a great time for us to bond with the pair who only arrived here last July.”

“They are full of cheeky character, always up to trouble, and causing chaos – but that’s all part of their charm!"

The zoo is now offering the chance for two people to enjoy a unique encounter with the pair, and help develop more exercises for them.

It's up for grabs on the Park’s Facebook page.