Four people have been arrested after an illegal rave involving around 100 people in Berkshire.

Riot police were called to the scene in Crowthorne on Sunday, March 20, after the partygoers were spotted in woodland by members of the public.

Officers cleared the area of the Devil's Highway and seized a number of speakers and vehicles.

Around 100 people attended the rave at the weekend. Credit: Local resident

The 14-hour rave led to the closure of the A3095, Foresters Way.

Police closed the road in a bid to keep the public and officers safe. The road has since reopened.

Thames Valley Police say the four people were arrested for various offences including suspicion of organising a rave, possession of drugs and obstructing police.