Since the introduction of e-scooters on the Isle of Wight, there have been more than 1,000 reports of misuse.

The figures have been revealed in a Freedom of Information request by an Island resident, and show that since the scheme was introduced, from November 2020 to November 2021, 1,004 misuse reports have been filed with the Isle of Wight Council.

In November 2020, Beryl brought over the first lot of e-Scooters in a 12-month partnership with the Isle of Wight Council.

The scheme has grown over the last 15 months it has been on the Island, expanding to further towns. There is also an e-bike rental pilot.

There have been mixed reactions, with some welcoming the sustainable transport option and others concerned about safety.

The misuse reports come from 749 complaints - with complaints able to log more than one category of misuse.

The misuse fell into different categories including:

87 for anti-social behaviour

178 for dangerous driving on the road

235 for riding with a passenger

141 for underage riders

363 for riding on a pavement

On its website, Beryl says it takes misuse of scooters very seriously, working with local police and keeping a record of all incidents of misuse.

It said: "Riders can expect a warning in the first instance, and to be blocked on a second occurrence.

"Misuse is highly disruptive and potentially dangerous to other road users. In serious cases, we may block a user in the first instance and inform local authorities."

To report misuse, you can contact Beryl by phone or email, 7am to 9pm, seven days a week either emailing support@beryl.cc or calling 020 3003 5044.

The Independent Parliamentary Advisory Council for Transport Safety (PACTS) is calling on the government to act decisively on the growing problems of unsafe and illegal e-scooter use.