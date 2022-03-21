Hampshire Police received an unusual call-out on Sunday afternoon, after a member of the public reported the discovery of a suspected severed ear on a green in Southampton.

Officers responded to the scene on Colne Avenue and, as a precaution, a cordon was put in place to protect the area where the grim discovery was made.

The ear was then sent off for analysis to determine whether or not it was human.

Police say initial enquiries suggest it is animal-based.

The ear was found on a green on Colne Avenue. Credit: ITV News Meridian

The cordon on Colne Avenue has since been stood down.

Hampshire Police do not believe there to be a wider threat to the public, nor that any criminal offences have been committed.

However, police enquiries will remain ongoing in the local area.