Salisbury Cathedral's peregrines have laid their first egg.

The female returned to the nest just before 19.00 on Saturday 19th of March and laid the egg just before 20.00.

She stayed on the nest until the early hours of Sunday morning (20th of March) when the male flew in to take over. After a short absence she was back on the nest at 06.30.

The peregrines will continue to watch the egg in shifts from now on.

The egg was revealed on Saturday night

The first egg is exciting news and means there’ll be a lot to see on the webcam – but it is still a waiting and watching game.

The female won’t start incubating the eggs until the last one has been laid and she will lay at roughly 48 hour intervals.