Channel crossings continue as more migrants arrive in Kent

More migrants have arrived in Kent after crossing the English Channel.

Women huddled in blankets were among the groups of people seen being brought ashore in Dover on Monday.

After a quiet weekend, crossings resumed amid calm seas and despite poor visibility.

UK authorities rescued or intercepted 213 people on six boats.

The crossings continued on Monday Credit: Gareth Fuller/PA

Since the start of the year, more than 2,700 people have reached the UK after navigating busy shipping lanes from France in small boats.

According to new data, that is more than three times the amount recorded this time last year.