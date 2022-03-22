Girl, 15, airlifted to hospital after crash involving bus in Dorset village

A girl, 15, has been airlifted to hospital after a crash involving a bus in a Dorset village.

Emergency services were called to Wareham Road in Lytchett Matravers at 4:08pm on Monday, after receiving reports of a crash involving a bus and a pedestrian.

The pedestrian, a 15-year-old girl, was taken to Southampton General Hospital where she is being treated for serious injuries.

The girl's family have been told.

Wareham Road was closed while investigations were carried out. Officers say they are keen to hear from any witnesses to come forward.

Sergeant Mark Scammell, of the traffic unit, said: “We are carrying out a detailed investigation to establish the full circumstances of this collision and I would urge anyone who witnessed the incident to contact us if you have not already spoken to police.“I would also like to hear from anyone who may have captured anything of relevance on dashcam.

“I would like to thank members of the public for their patience and understanding while the road closures were in place.

"These were necessarily to allow the emergency services to respond to the incident and for an examination of the scene to be conducted.”Anyone with information should contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk/do-it-online, via email scit@dorset.pnn.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting incident number 21:444.