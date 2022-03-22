Musical phenomenon 'Stomp' prepares to come home to Brighton

Play video

Video report by ITV Meridian's Andy Dickenson

It's been 30 years since the musical phenomenon that is Stomp first hit the stage.

The percussive spectacular utilising bins, brooms, and even matchboxes- began life on the streets of Brighton. It's now returning to its own venue.

The creators bought The Old Market in Hove ten years ago, but for an industry ravaged by Covid, coming home should prove a welcome boost.

From humble beginnings busking below Brighton Pier, Stomp has conquered the globe.

The show has been performing on Broadway for more than twenty years, with companies touring Europe and Asia.

Stomp has been seen by 12 million people worldwide

For creators Luke Cresswell and Steve McNicholas, it's a journey that just couldn't have been plotted.

"Before Covid, I don't think people took theatre for granted but it was always there, you could always go to a theatre," Luke said.

"Covid comes along and you suddenly lose all that and you realise what you're missing."

"In many ways theatres were the worst hit," Steve agrees.

"We were the first to close and the last to come back. And a lot of companies just didn't survive."

New performers are now rehearsing for a Stomp residency

Across 50 countries and six continents, Stomp's been seen by a staggering 12 million people.

With new brooms ready to sweep the stage clean, new performers are now training for a return residency.

Josie Sinnadurai packed up her home in Spain to move to Brighton, with just a couple of weeks of rehearsals before the doors open at The Old Market in Hove.

"I'm hugely excited," she says. "I first saw Stomp when I was 13 in the West End. I never imagined being in it. I was blown away."

Josie's now part of the next generation of Stomp artists - facing a new world.

Stomp begins again at the end of this month.