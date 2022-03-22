Operation Brock in force along M20 in Kent amid P&O freight disruption

Operation Brock is in place along the M20 in Kent over anticipated disruption at the Port of Dover due to the sacking of staff at P&O Ferries.

The moveable barrier system has been reintroduced between junctions 8 and 9 from Maidstone to Ashford.

It has been brought in to help 'as a precaution due to reduced ferry capacity', according to National Highways.

P&O Ferries is currently not operating out of Dover, following the sacking of 800 employees last week.

Operation Brock aims to keep the M20 open in both directions by using a contraflow road layout, directing lorries heading for mainland Europe onto the coastbound carriageway, where they can be queued if necessary.

All other traffic, including local freight and car drivers headed for the continent, will need to follow the signs and and cross over to enter the contraflow on the M20 London bound carriageway.

The M20 Moveable Barrier Scheme is currently underway, but has been stopped due to the contraflow system being introduced to allow for the disruption to freight services at the Dover port.

Once it has been deactivated, the M20 will be closed overnight on Friday 25 March until 8.00am on Saturday 26 March between junction 9 and junction 8 London-bound and junction 7 to junction 9 coastbound for the scheme to continue.

