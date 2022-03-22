Police review CCTV footage after woman attacked and raped by stranger

Detectives have launched a fresh appeal for information after a woman was attacked and raped by a stranger in Fareham, Hampshire.

The victim, 22, had left a bar in the early hours of Saturday morning (19 March) when she was attacked near the train station.

Police are looking for a man who was acting suspiciously between midnight and 3am that morning, in the area of the town centre near to the train station.

The victim reported that she had left the Slug and Lettuce at around 1am on Saturday. As she walked along West Street, a man approached her and threatened her.

He attacked her on the footbridge that crosses over Western Way, close to Fareham train station, some time between 1:20am and 2:05am.

Specialist officers are continuing to support the victim.

Police patrols are being stepped up around the train station and near to the A27

Hampshire Police say the man is described as:

White

Aged between 20s & 40s

Approximately 5ft 11ins tall

Slim build

He had a full beard that was blond / grey in colour

Medium length hair

Detective Chief Inspector Roger Wood from Hampshire Constabulary’s Operation Amberstone team said: “We take these types of reports very seriously and over the past three days a significant number of officers have been conducting enquiries in the area and reviewing CCTV.

“They’ve been working alongside our Neighbourhood Policing Team officers who have been carrying out regular patrols and speaking to residents and shoppers in the town centre.

"You can expect to see a heightened police presence in the town, around the train station and near to the A27 today.

“We are building a picture of the events leading up to this incident, and the circumstances of the incident itself, but we’re not yet in a position to release a CCTV or E-fit image of a suspect.

"There are a number of active lines of enquiry that we are following at the current time and the public will be informed of any significant developments or further appeals for information.

The woman was walking along a footbridge by Fareham station when she was attacked

“You will notice some small changes to timings and the descriptions when compared to our last appeal - this is as a result of further enquiries narrowing the finer details down.

“I’d urge anyone who was in the town centre between midnight and 3am, in particular in the train station end of town, and who may have seen someone matching the above description or acting suspiciously to contact us immediately.

"We also want to hear from anyone who may have relevant Dash Cam footage that may have captured someone acting suspiciously in this area.”

Anyone with any information should call 101 quoting 44220109191 (Operation Formation).

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.