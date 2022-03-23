Play video

Watch CCTV footage of a man seen walking past Fareham fire station

Detectives investigating a rape in Fareham have released CCTV footage and images of a man they urgently want to speak to.

The victim was attacked near the train station in the early hours of Saturday 19 March after leaving a bar in the town centre.

Hampshire Police have now released moving footage of a man seen walking past Fareham fire station and towards a small alleyway. Officers say though the images aren't the best quality, they're hoping that someone recognises him from his build and his walk.

Detectives want to speak to a girl or woman seen smoking in the alleyway Credit: Hampshire Police

Images of four other people who police say could be 'key witnesses' have also been released.

Officers want to speak to a girl, or woman, who is seen sitting in the alleyway smoking, to the far right of the footage. Officers believe she may have seen the suspect walk past her.

Two men who head towards the fire station from the alleyway, are pictured side by side in the image, with the one on the right with his arm out. Detectives believe they may know the girl in the alleyway, and could help identify her.

They are also urging a man in a coat, seen on CCTV walking past the alleyway to get in touch. He heads towards the fire station and is captured at the beginning of the moving footage heading west past the fire station.

Detectives believe these two men may know the girl in the alleyway, and could help identify her. Credit: Hampshire Police

The victim, 22, had left the Slug and Lettuce at around 1am on Saturday 19 March. As she walked along West Street, a man she didn't know approached her.

He then attacked her on the footbridge that crosses over Western Way, close to Fareham train station, some time between 1:20am and 2:05am.

This man is described as:

White

Aged between 20s & 40s

Approximately 5ft 11ins tall

Slim build

He had a full beard that was blond / grey in colour

Medium length hair

Detective Chief Inspector Roger Wood, from Hampshire Constabulary’s Operation Amberstone team, said: “These four witnesses could hold crucial information, as we believe some of them may have seen the man we are looking to identify and speak with in connection with the rape.

“If you recognise yourself in this footage or in any of the still images, please call us immediately so we can talk to you about what you saw.

Police urgently want to speak to a man in a coat, shown in the CCTV still image Credit: Hampshire Police

“We are also urgently looking to trace the man who is circled in the video footage. If this is you, please make contact with us.

“If you recognise him, or saw him in the area, call police as soon as possible. Were you out that night, and does he look like someone you were out with?

“Our officers continue to work hard to follow every line of enquiry to investigate this incident, and you can expect to see a continued police presence in the area as officers make enquiries and conduct patrols.

“I would still urge anyone who was in the town centre on Saturday 19 March between midnight and 3am, in particular in the train station end of town to please get in touch. Did you someone acting suspiciously? Did you see the man described and pictured walking past the fire station? Were you driving through the area and did you capture anything on Dash Cam?"

Anyone with any information should call 101 quoting 44220109191 (Operation Formation). Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org