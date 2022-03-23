Play video

A decision will be made tonight on whether a controversial landmark in Oxford will be added to the city's Heritage Asset Register.

The iconic Headington Shark was commissioned by the homeowner Bill Heine, in the early hours of Saturday 9 August 1986, and has been the talk of the town for more than 30 years.

The structure, which is made of fibreglass, was built on top of the terraced house on New Street.

According to Mr Heine, the shark was to 'express someone feeling totally impotent and ripping a hole in their roof out of a sense of impotence and anger and desperation' and is 'saying something about CND, nuclear power, Chernobyl and Nagasaki.'

The headless sculpture, with the label “Untitled 1986” fixed to the gate to the house, was erected on the 41st anniversary of the dropping of the atomic bomb on Nagasaki.

But according to the nomination form, what the shark now represents is different. It was originally a symbol of oppression, but has evolved into a symbol of defiance.

Oxford City Council wants to protect the shark for future generations, by adding it to the Heritage Asset Register.

The register contains more than 70 assets of buildings, structures, features or places that make a special contribution to the character of Oxford and its neighbourhoods through their locally significant historic, architectural, archaeological or artistic interest.

Other landmarks on the list include a rare surviving example of a late-19th century Temperance Hotel and Bailey Bridge on Port Meadow.

A decision will then be taken as to whether these nominations should be added to the register.

The register marks landmarks on a number of categories, including historic interest, archaeological interest, architectural interest, and artistic interest.

The shark has divided opinion over the last three decades.

Some people say the structure isn't in keeping with the area whilst supporters say it adds character.

Nominations will be considered by the Oxford City Planning Committee on Wednesday evening (23 March), before being adopted on the Oxford Heritage Asset Register.