The family of a promising footballer who died on the A40 in Oxford, have described him as 'handsome, strong and an incredibly popular'.

Devon Wright, 22, was found on the eastbound stretch of the carriageway between Witney and Cogges in the early hours of Friday 18 March.

Thames Valley Police say he had suffered fatal injuries.

Devon played for Hailey Football Club and was a member at Witney Lakes golf course.

In a tribute, Devons' family said, “It is with great sadness and the heaviest of hearts that on Friday 18 March in the early hours, we lost our beautiful, amazing son, brother, grandson and friend Devon “Dev” Wright in tragic circumstances.

“Devon was handsome, strong and an incredibly popular young man.

“Dev was only 22, but certainly lived life to the fullest.

“He was generous and hard-working and anyone who knew him would recognise his infectious laugh and incredible smile.

“He was a keen sportsman and particularly loved playing football and golf.

“Dev played for Hailey Football Club and was a member at Witney Lakes golf course, where he spent many hours with friends he called his brothers.

“He was also an avid Arsenal supporter and club member.

“We have been overwhelmed by the love and support shown to us by people knew and didn’t know Dev – all showing their love and respect for our boy.

“To say he will be missed is the biggest understatement. Dev will always be in ours and many other people’s hearts.

“As a family, we request that we are given time to grieve at this incredibly sad and emotional time.”

Officers are still keen to speak to anyone who was driving in the area and witnessed what happened on Friday 18 March to contact them.