Four people are due to be sentenced today in connection with the murder of 26-year-old Reading man Raheem Hanif.

Abas Khan, aged 24, of Helmsdale Road, Reading and 18-year-old Kamran Chowdary were found guilty by unanimous jury verdict of murder following a trial lasting ten weeks at Reading Crown Court in January.

Chowdary was also found guilty by unanimous jury verdict of possession of an offensive weapon.

Humzah Sikander, aged 18, of Brunel Road, Reading and a 17-year-old boy from Reading, were found not guilty of murder, but convicted of manslaughter by unanimous jury verdict.

The attack happened on Saturday 6 February 2021 in the car park of a residential address in Dulnan Close, Tilehurst. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Sikander had also previously pleaded guilty to one count of grievous bodily harm without intent on a second victim, Raheem’s father, Abdul.

The convictions related to an incident on Saturday 6 February 2021 in the car park of a residential address in Dulnan Close, Tilehurst.

Raheem Hanif, who was 26-years-old, suffered stab wounds in the attack and tragically died of his injuries, while his father, Abdul, sustained a broken arm in the same incident.

The sentencing will take place at Reading Crown court today at 10.00am.