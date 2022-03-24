Seventeen people are in custody following a morning of warrant activity overseen by the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate.

More than £400,000 in cash was been seized alongside 41 luxury watches, two cars and a huge amount of designer goods and artwork after 28 warrants were carried out on Wednesday 23rd March 2022.

Police were targeting people who are suspected to be involved in complex fraud or supplying 'huge quantities' of cocaine.

Alleged financial wrongdoing includes money laundering, tax fraud and falsely claiming Covid-19 bounce back loans.

Included in the haul was designer luggage and artwork including a sculpture of the famous wartime Prime Minister. Credit: Kent Police

Nine men, between them, have been arrested on suspicion of a variety of drug supply offences which include conspiring to supply large quantities of cocaine.

They are aged between 28 and 50.

A further seven men and one woman, have, between them, been arrested on suspicion of a variety of fraud offences which include money laundering, conspiring to cheat the public revenue and concealing criminal property.

They are aged between 29 and 53.

All of the arrested people remain in police custody as enquiries continue.

High-end watches were also seized in the raids. Credit: Kent Police

Fourteen warrants took place in Kent, with seven in Sussex, three in London, two in Essex and two in Suffolk.

Officers involved were working within Kent Police, Essex Police, Sussex Police, Suffolk Constabulary and the Metropolitan Police.

Her Majesty's Revenue and Customs officers were also present at several scenes and expert investigators from the government department are working in partnership with serious crime detectives as enquiries continue.