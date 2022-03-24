Play video

Watch as supporters line the streets of Kidlington

Thousands of fans and former players lined the streets of Kidlington in Oxford this morning for the funeral of former Oxford United player Joey Beauchamp.

The former winger, 50, was found dead at his home in Kidlington on 19 February.

Former players, managers and staff were joined by current manager Karl Robinson, players, Academy manager Dan Harris and Academy staff.The cortege left his home at Kingsway Drive, Kidlington, and travelled along Bicester Road, Evans Lane, Mill Street and Church Street, before arriving at St Mary's Church.

Fans and local residents watched as the hearse drove through the city.

Play video

Beauchamp was born in Oxford and played for Summertown Stars boys team.

He began his career with Oxford United as a youth-team player. He made 124 appearances for the club in his first spell for the U's.

He's been described by Oxford United fans as a 'club legend'.

Play video

After spells with West Ham United and Swindon Town, Beauchamp returned to Oxford in 1995 in a deal thought to be worth £300,000.

His profession career ended when he retired in 2002 following a number of recurring injuries.

In total Beauchamp made 428 appearances for Oxford, and scored 80 goals for the club.

Joey Beauchamp retired in 2002 following a number of recurring injuries.

Joey's death was marked by an emotional tribute game when Oxford United welcomed Cambridge United to the Kassam Stadium.

A post mortem examination found his cause of death was hanging.

In a statement the club said, as well as being one of their greatest ever players, Joey was first and foremost the proud father of daughters Jessie and Bella.

Both the club and his family are raising money in Joey's memory to place into trust to support the future and well-being of his daughters.