P&O Ferries boss Peter Hebblethwaite is grilled over staff wages

P&O Ferries boss Peter Hebblethwaite has revealed his salary is nine times that of the company's average seafarer's after the company sacked 800 crew-members.

The decision by P&O Ferries to sack 800 seafarers with no notice and take on agency staff was described as a 'fire and rehire scheme on steroids,' in a hearing before MPs.

Mr Hebblethwaite outlined his basic salary and bonus expectations, along with the average crewmembers' at the hearing on Thursday.

He was also confronted with claims about agency workers' hourly wages, as MPs quizzed him over the mass sackings.

Mr Hebblethwaite, CEO of P&O Ferries, revealed he is paid a basic salary of £325,000 a year and, in addition, qualifies for two bonus schemes.

Grilled on whether he could live on the £5.50 an hour offered to replacement agency crew, he did not answer.

He also told MPs the average sacked seafarer earned £36,000 a year and will get £46,500 in compensation.P&O Ferries is paying average hourly rate of pay £5.50 to new agency recruits + pension contributions.UK min wage rises to £9.50 an hour in April.

Peter Hebblethwaite is questioned on whether he was concerned that he was on breach of his legal obligations as a company director

Asked how much money P&O Ferries will save by sacking 800 staff and employing agency workers, Mr Hebblethwaite said: “This entirely different model is about half the price of the previous model.”

Questioned on what the lowest hourly rate would be in the new model, Mr Hebblethwaite said: “About £5.15. The average rate is from about £5.50 to about £6, depending on exchange rate.”

Commenting on whether he believed that was a fair wage or whether he saw it as “modern day slavery”, Mr Hebblethwaite said: “The rates we are paying are in line or above ITF minimum standards and it is the operating model that the vast majority of operators across the globe work to.

“So this is the competitive standard.”

Questioned on whether he believes his actions have done more to end the business rather than save it, Mr Hebblethwaite told MPs: “I think we’ve got a tough job to do now to rebuild the business.

“But I think P&O with a future and P&O that is able to be competitive, pay its own bills, and offer the customer service that is required, has a much better chance.”

Mr Hebblethwaite also told MPs that the Transport Secretary was informed by DP World that the company would be changing its business model on November 22 last year.

Questioned on whether he was concerned that he was on breach of his legal obligations as a company director, P&O Ferries chief executive Peter Hebblethwaite said: “So as I say, I completely throw our hands up, my hands up, that we did choose not to consult.

“We did not believe there was any other way to do this to compensate people in full.

Professor of Labour Law at the University of Bristol, Alan Bogg appeared via videolink as a witness to the committees.

Another MP claimed they had been told there were fears for safety on the ships as some agency workers confided they didn't know how to refuel a vessel.

He told MPs his basic salary is £325,000, and said he believed the company was otherwise “going to close” without action over jobs.

Asked if he had increased or decreased the value of the company by his actions, Mr Hebblethwaite said: “I think that P&O was otherwise going to close, and didn’t have a future.”

Questioned on whether he would accept a performance-related bonus if his employers were “mad enough” to offer one, Mr Hebblethwaite said: “I can’t tell you how far that is from my thoughts.

“I don’t know the answer to that. I’ve got to be honest I’m not focussed on that, I’m focussed on saving the business and getting the 800 seafarers new jobs.”

Mr Hebblethwaite also said he want to apologise over the sackings.

He told MPs: “Can I start these with an apology?

“An apology to seafarers that were affected on Thursday of last week, an apology to their families, an apology to the 2,200 of our employees who have had to face very difficult questions over the last week or so.

“You may see this as a late apology and I just want to reassure you the reason that you’re hearing this for the first time today is because I’ve spent the last week in the business, talking to our people one to one.”

Also giving evidence at the hearing, Mick Lynch, general secretary of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) was asked if staff were physically and forcibly removed from ships.

He said "What I can confirm is that they call came onboard in security outfits.

"Our members were told they had to leave the ship immediately, and were escorted to their lockers and their cabins.

"Our people live on these things for seven days at a time. "

RMT General Secretary Mick Lynch describes staff being intimidated by people in secutiy outfits

Mr Lynch told MPs that P&O Ferries has "made flagrant breaches of the law".

He said: "They've done it deliberately and they've factored in what they're going to have to pay for it, and they're threatening and blackmailing our people, saying 'if you do not sign this document by next Thursday, you will be out of work and you'll potentially get no award whatsoever, and you have to give up all of your legal rights to take this company to task'.

"This is absolutely outrageous."

"The whole thing is a setup and the law in this country is a shambles.

"The politicians and the lawyers in this country have watched over the last 30 years, while not only workers have been made vulnerable, but our merchant marine has been decimated and destroyed.

"If this goes the way it's likely to go from what I've seen, we won't have a merchant navy in this country.

"There will be no ratings working in British ports. British ships will cease to exist, and British ratings will cease to exist.

"That's what P&O are aiming to achieve, to kill our merchant marine and to kill our employment laws, and something's got to be done about it today." He continued that there was no issue between P&O and the Union, and that the two sides were due to meet about the prospect of new vessels and new staff on 18 March.

Nautilus General Secretary Mark Dickenson referred to people's personal property from the Pride of Kent being dumped by the bins. He told MPs he had received a photo of crew's binbags ready to be thrown into skips.

Nautilus General Secretary Mark Dickenson

Andrew Burns QC, barrister at Devereaux Chambers, told MPs “all employers with ships must give a notice to the appropriate authority 45 days before dismissal”.

He continued: “My understanding from what I’ve been told this morning is that the notice was given to the appropriate authorities in the countries where the ships are flagged only on the day of the dismissals and not in advance.”

That “appears to be a breach” of employment law, and “it may be that (P&O Ferries) are liable to a prosecution”, he said.

Nautilus General Secretary Mark Dickenson said crew's belongings were dumped by the bins. Credit: Nautilus

Tory MP Nusrat Ghani told the hearing she has been told of safety concerns by a newly hired agency worker on the P&O Ferries ship.

She said: “They sent me a message which has given me a huge amount of anxiety.

“They said to me: ‘The safety of the vessel has not been considered.

“The crew that I am with have no knowledge of the vessel.

“The ship is currently in a situation whereby the engine could stop running as a crew do not know how to transfer fuel to them.

“This morning the vessel almost ran out of water.”