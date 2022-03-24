Rare 18th century tapestries return to Hampshire after restoration work

Play video

ITV Meridian's Mel Bloor has been to take a look at the tapestries back on display

A set of rare surviving tapestries that were once cut up as part of a 19th century 'makeover' are back on show at National Trust mansion The Vyne, in Hampshire, following conservation.

The tapestries were created in the early 1700s by John Vanderbank, the leading tapestry weaver at that time.

Fascination with the East was widespread in the 18th century thanks to increased trade. Western craftsmen were keen to mimic the decoration of imported wares and scenes from books of illustrated travel descriptions.

The result was a hotch-potch of Chinese, Indian, Japanese and Turkish cultural influences, creating highly fictionalised designs later known as 'chinoiserie'.

The Vyne's Victorian owner cut up the tapestries during a room 'makeover'

The tapestries reflect Vanderbank's romanticised and exaggerated European view of Asian art and culture.

Monkeys, wild cats, enormous insects and birds are scattered across the textiles, as well as beautiful pagodas, groups of figures in flowing robes with musical instruments, and fantastical deities.

Set against a rich brown background, the tapestries aimed to imitate the popular imported Japanese and Chinese screens whose vibrant designs were carved into black lacquer.

The Vyne's senior collections and house officer Dominique Shembry said: "We may think that recycling and adapting what you have for a new decorative scheme is a modern concept, but back in the 19th century, The Vyne's financially squeezed owner Wiggett Chute cut up these sumptuous tapestries that were already well over a hundred years old, to line the walls of his new billiard room.

Dominique Shembry describes the tapestries as fantastically vibrant

The tapestries were removed eight years ago for safekeeping by the National Trust when a succession of violent storms saw water coming through the roof and windows of this former Tudor 'power house, threatening to damage the tapestries.

However, this presented an unexpected opportunity to examine the textiles more closely, revealing their fragile state caused by failing historic repairs, degrading silk and wool yarn, and warped backings that were putting a strain on the fabric.

Conservation work could not begin until 2018, after £382,000 had been secured for the project including generous public donations.

Conservators prepared the textiles for 'wet cleaning' in Belgium, where a mist of water and mild detergent would be drawn through the historic fabric to remove any dirt. Once back in the UK, the tapestries were sent to three specialist conservation workshops, including the National Trust's Textile Conservation Studio in Norfolk.

The complex process to restore the tapestries took three years

Senior textile conservator Rachel Langley said: "We mounted the tapestries onto frames so that we could stitch through them. The three we worked on took over 3,000 hours of conservation stitching, but they are so quirky and charming there was always something to enjoy.

"One of the images I particularly loved working on was of a little carriage being pulled by a leopard."

The Vyne's general manager Stuart Maughan added: "We are delighted to have the tapestries back with us after all these years. They're such an amazing and beautiful mix of different cultures, and they mark a significant historic moment in the development of today's globalised world. We hope many people will come and enjoy them."

The tapestries will be back on show from Saturday 26 March.

