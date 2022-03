Police officers on the Isle of Sheppey had an unusual call-out yesterday (23rd March) after being notified by a concerned member of the public that there was a crocodile on the loose in Queenborough.

Officers from Swale responded to the scene and quickly established that it was a false alarm.

It has been reported that the 2ft reptile startled a jogger and that police have since confiscated it to prevent being called out again.