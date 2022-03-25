Alleged extremist appears in court accused of having terrorist documents

An alleged far-right extremist has appeared at the Old Bailey accused of having a stash of terrorist documents.

Charles Cannon, 20, from Highfield Avenue, Aldershot, Hampshire, is charged with seven counts of possession of terrorist information.

It allegedly includes details on homemade explosives, "unconventional warfare devices and techniques", and "booby traps".

The offences were said to have taken place on dates between March 2018 and June26 2019.

On Friday (25 March) the defendant appeared at the Old Bailey by video link for a preliminary hearing.

Mr Justice Sweeney set a plea hearing for July 1 and a provisional trial at Winchester Crown Court from October 10.

The defendant, who spoke to confirm his identity, was granted continued conditional bail.