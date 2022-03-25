A Hampshire school bus driver has been banned from driving after he was found to be almost three times over the legal alcohol limit.

Nelam Singh, 53, of Exeter Road, Southsea was driving his Mercedes on the M27 near Nursling, at around 6.30am on Thursday 17 February, when he was spotted driving erratically by an off-duty police officer.

Southampton Magistrates' Court heard Singh was on his way to drive a school bus with more than 70 students on board.

When tested, he blew recording of 101micrograms of alcohol per 100ml of breath - almost three times the legal limit.

After pleading guilty to drink driving, Singh was banned from driving for two years, ordered to complete 150 hours unpaid work and pay £180 in costs and a surcharge.

Sgt Richard Miell, of the Roads Policing Unit, said: "Not only did Singh put himself and other road users in danger by choosing to get behind the wheel of a car while impaired.

"He was also going to endanger the lives of a large number of school children and drive a bus, all while under the influence.

"Thankfully, the quick actions of one of our off-duty roads policing officers ensured this did not happen.

"While the vast majority of drivers do not drink and drive, it is disappointing that some still are doing so.

"The message is simple, it's not worth the risk and can have very real and fatal consequences."