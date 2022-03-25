A Section 60 order has been enforced in Newbury after a group was reportedly seen with weapons including knives, baseball bats and poles.

The group were seen on Wednesday night at Ewing Way.

Thames Valley Police authorised the order which gives officers temporary powers to carry out stop and search checks.

It began last night (Thursday 24 March) at 5pm and is in place until 5pm tonight (Friday, March 25).

The order covers the area bound by the A339, Greenham Road and Pinchington Lane.

The Section 60 order was put in place between Greenham Road and Pinchington Lane.

Inspector Alan Hawkett, based at Newbury police station, said: "This Section 60 order has been put in place to protect the public and prevent any other incident involving weapons."

"The order gives officers temporarily enhanced powers to carry out stop and search checks within the area outlined in the map."

"You’ll see more officers in the area whilst the order is in place.

"Please speak to our officers if you have any questions or concerns."