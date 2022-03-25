A travel company in Worthing has launched a major recruitment drive, after UK Covid travel restrictions were lifted two weeks ago.

Classic Collection Holidays says it is taking on an extra 30 staff to cope with a rise in demand.

Travel agents and airports are reporting an increase in bookings and enquiries, as families prepare to get away over the Easter and summer breaks.

The launch comes as UK Ministers agreed to remove the last remaining travel restrictions.

Passenger locator forms and testing requirements for those unvaccinated have been removed, which the company says will no doubt be a boost for the travel industry in the lead up to Easter holidays.

Rachel Shaw, from Classic Collection Holidays in Worthing, says they need to fill more roles to support a growing demand

Play video

Head of HR at Classic Collection Holidays, Rachel Shaw, said: "The travel market has rebounded following the pandemic, with many UK holidaymakers looking forward to getting away."

"At Classic Collection we have big ambitions to grow our business, and this is the biggest recruitment campaign we have ever launched. We are looking to fill around 30 positions over the coming months."

She added: "We have an enviable past, and an even more exciting future, and right now we are embarking on a period of exciting growth to become the UK’s leading business to business supplier of personalised luxury holidays."

"We’re looking for talented and enthusiastic people to bring their skills to our existing team and support our ambitious journey going forward."

The rise in demand comes as Gatwick prepares to reopen its south terminal on Sunday after shutting because of the pandemic.

This means hundreds more flights can take off and land each day, meaning holidays abroad are back.

For families who have waited two years to travel, the summer is looking much brighter.

Hove father Richard Sanders is looking forward to his summer holiday to Florida

Play video

The Sanders family from Hove say their dream holiday to Walt Disney World in Florida is back on track this summer, after Covid forced it to be postponed.

Hove holiday maker, Richard Sanders, said it was "hard" to have no family holidays during the lockdowns which stopped them "having new experiences" and "seeing a bit of the world."

"Having missed out on a couple of opportunities over the last couple of years, which we really wanted to do, the time was absolutely right to get booking and plan for some fun going ahead."