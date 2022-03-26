Art by gifted painters raises money for their charity

Play video

Every artist knows just how hard it is to get their work exhibited and sold. But one group of painters in Surrey is enjoying huge success.

Their work has been exhibited at the Royal Academy and is being sold in hundreds of shops across the country.

It's a remarkable story of success - especially when you consider - all the artists have a learning or physical disability.

The artists are part of the charity Arthouse Unlimited which represents a collection of artists living with complex neuro-diverse and physical support needs.

They work alongside instructors to create artworks which are then developed into designer products for sale. 100% of sales revenue sustains the charity and helps it to grow.

And some of those works also went on display last summer at the Royal Academy summer show, one of the UK's most famous celebrations of contemporary artwork.

Paintings from the charity were put on display at Burlington House in London. They three paint at studios in Godalming - it is run by the charity which was set up by local artist Becky Sheraidah.

Becky Sheraidah, Arthouse Unlimited CEO said: 'The artists create such mind blowing artwork. It seemed a no-brainer that this great skill had to be shared and the artists could feel value and purpose in this life which I believe enhances health and well being for everyone.'

The charity has ambitious plans. It is raising money to build larger and more accessible studios so that more people can come and paint.