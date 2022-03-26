Play video

A couple who escaped Ukraine after Russian shells hit their city have are starting a new life in Kent

Languages teacher Ian Milham was originally from Broadstairs but had worked in Ukraine for more than twenty years.

He met his Ukrainian wife Helen there.

The couple joined thousands of other refugees on the long and dangerous road out of the country after a missile strike rocked their apartment block.

The couple are now based on the Thanet coast

Three weeks after ITV Meridian spoke to them in Budapest, they are now staying with Ian's father in Broadstairs.

Helen said: " I am very grateful. I am lucky because I got out early enough to not suffer completely from the bombardments. I have a place to live. I have hope again to get a job. And go on with my life. Of course at the moment it's a bit unclear, I think lots of people are going through this state where you don't know where your home is anymore. But again it is our responsibility to build the life we want. A little bit unstable but hopefully everything will be fine.''

The couple's days here start with checks on the friends and neighbours they left behind.Helen said: ''We keep in touch with all our friends and relatives and neighbours. The bombardments keep going, quite often in the morning. And you wake up and check - is everything ok and is everyone alive?''

ITV Meridian first caught up with the couple in Budapest

From Broadstairs, they're using their language skills and their knowledge of Ukraine to help with the logistics of supplying food, clothing and medical supplies

Ian said: 'I have guys crying out to me for body armour, helmets, first aid kits with tourniquets. Front line guys are getting it but there are volunteers and people working in civil defence without any kit. They are asking if we can get it and ship it, saying they can pay but where can we get it?

''We have teamed up with one of my ex students in Warsaw and he's managed to send some kit. He has drivers. We are co ordinating on where to find kit and get it to them.''

It now looks like the Milhams have succeeded in getting Helen the visa she needs to live and work in Kent for at least three years.

Staying in touch with friends in Ukraine via video calls.

Ian said:''We chased the system and we finally got through to the visa and immigration people. They ran us through the process and hopefully everything being fine we should pick up the biometric residency permit.''Although for now Kent is home the couple dearly hope that one day they may be able to return to Ukraine.

