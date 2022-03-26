Dorset Police are looking for an escaped prisoner who may only be wearing pants and socks.

They say Kyle Darren Eglington, who's 32, made off from a court prisoner transport vehicle in Hardy Road in Poole after assaulting security officers. It happened just at about 11.13am on Saturday.

Officers have been carrying out detailed searches in the area, with help from the NPAS helicopter and British Transport Police.

Eglington had been remanded in custody after being charged with an offence of robbery in Bournemouth and had appeared at Poole Magistrates’ Court on Friday 25 March.

He is described as white, five feet eleven inches tall and of medium build, with dark brown hair and a beard.

It's reported that he was only wearing underwear and socks when he made off from the prisoner transport.

Superintendent Heather Dixey, of Dorset Police, said: “I would like to reassure members of the public that we have a number of officers carrying out searches and other enquiries in a bid to locate Kyle Eglington as soon as possible and return him to lawful custody.

“I would urge anyone who has sees a man in the area in just his underwear and socks, or who matches the description given above and appears to be avoiding detection, to please report it to us. There is nothing at this time to suggest he poses a risk to the general public, however, we would urge people not to approach him and to please dial 999 immediately.

“There will be an extensive police presence in the area as we carry out these enquiries and officers can be approached by members of the community with any concerns.”

Police say anyone who sees Kyle Eglington should dial 999 immediately. Anyone else with information should call 101, quoting incident number 26:244 or Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555 111.