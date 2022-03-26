Sixty firefighters tackle blaze at thatched cottage in Hampshire

Sixty firefighters from across Hampshire have tackled a blaze at a thatched property in Durley. It started in the roof but the quick action of fire crews saved the rest of the building.

Crews from Hightown, Eastleigh, St Mary’s, Romsey, Bishop’s Waltham, Portchester, Botley, Fareham, Winchester, Droxford, Fareham and Cosham were called to the property.

Smoke could be seen coming from the roof near to the chimney and firefighters created fire breaks, using foam sprayed from an aerial ladder, to stop it spreading.

Credit: Hampshire fire and rescue service

Group Manager Mark Woods said: “Thatch roof fires have the potential to spread rapidly and are usually very difficult to extinguish. Sadly, many homes are destroyed once a fire takes hold in a thatched property so we are really pleased to say that in this case, that hasn’t happened. The property had a fire retardant liner underneath the thatch, effectively protecting the roof timbers and the rest of the house. That’s made a huge difference and, along with some really fast and effective firefighting from our crews, it has meant the damage has been limited to just the roof area around the initial ignition.”

The cause of the fire is believed to have been from a spark leaving the chimney and landing on the thatch.