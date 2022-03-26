Three people, including two police officers, have been injured following a five-car collision on the M23 in Sussex.

It happened near Patcham just after 11am. Sussex Police said officers had responded to an Automated Number Plate Recognition hit on a black Audi which had been speeding on the northbound section. The police cars damaged in the crash were not part of the pursuit.

It's not known how bad the injuries are. The crash lead to long tailbacks as all three lanes of the motorway northbound were closed between Junction 10 and the M25 interchange.

Police have asked for any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to get in touch.

A 23-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs, driving without a licence and driving without insurance.

Police are appealing for any witnesses or anyone who has dashcam footage to email collision.appeal@sussex.police.uk or call 101 quoting serial number 223 of 26/03.

