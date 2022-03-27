Prisoner on the run in his underwear 'might change appearance' say police

Police say a prisoner who escaped from a custody van wearing just pants and socks, is likely to have changed his appearance.

Kyle Eglington, 32, assaulted a security officer before making off from the prison vehicle on Hardy Road in Poole on Saturday morning.

Officers carried out a search of the area, with assistance from the NPAS helicopter and British Transport Police, but Eglington was not located.

Eglington escaped along Hardy Road Credit: Google Images

He had been remanded in custody after being charged with an offence of robbery relating to an incident in Verney Close in Bournemouth, and had appeared at Poole Magistrates’ Court on Friday 25 March.

When he went missing Kyle was only wearing underwear and socks.

He is described as white, five feet eleven inches tall and of medium build, with dark brown hair and a beard.

He has a birth mark under his right eye and the name 'Natalie' tattooed on the left hand side of his neck.

Searches remain ongoing, and enquiries have revealed that he may have been in the West Howe area of Bournemouth in the early hours of Sunday.

Officers also believe that Kyle may have shaved his head and beard since he absconded.

Chief Inspector Neil Wright, of Dorset Police, said: “I would like to reassure members of the public that we have a number of officers carrying out searches and other enquiries in a bid to locate Kyle Eglington as soon as possible and return him to lawful custody.

“We believe that he may have changed his appearance significantly and will therefore look different to the latest image we have for him.

“I would urge anyone who sees Kyle, or a man matching the description given, to please report it to us.

"There is nothing at this time to suggest he poses a risk to the general public, however, we would urge people not to approach him and to please dial 999 immediately.”