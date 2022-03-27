Police want to speak to three women who assaulted a man with a bag of flour, before injuring a second man as they drove away.

The incident happened in Crowthorne on 22nd February.

At around 6.35pm, the group of women threw a bag of flour over the victim, a man in his fifties, in Lidl on High Street.

They then ran from the shop and got into a silver Ford Focus.

The victim and another man followed them and tried to stop the car from leaving. T

he car then reversed and hit the second man, aged in his twenties, before driving away.

The victims sustained minor injuries but did not require hospital treatment.

Investigating officer, PC Kerrie King, based at Loddon Valley police station, said: “We are releasing these images as we believe the people in them may have information about what happened.

“I’d ask anyone who recognises the individuals in the CCTV images, or if you are pictured, to please come forward.