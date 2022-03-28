Four injured in West Sussex crash involving three vehicles

Four people have been left injured in a serious crash involving three vehicles.

Emergency services responded to the collision at Cowfold in West Sussex.

South East Coast Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust said a number of resources were sent to the scene including two air ambulances.

They said four people were reported injured at the time of the call.

WATCH: Two air ambulances and emergency services attended the scene.

Sussex Police said: "The collision involving three vehicles was reported at 11.30am.

"The A272 between Buckbarn and the junction with the A281 at Cowfold was closed while officers responded to the incident.

"Further updates will be provided in due course."