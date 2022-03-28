Man dragged from his bike and threatened with stabbing in Reading park

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses after a man was robbed of his bicycle in Reading.

At approximately 7pm yesterday (March 27), the victim, a man in his 50s, was cycling through Palmer Park in east Reading when two men, one on a bicycle and the other on foot, approached him.

The victim was dragged from his bike and threatened with stabbing.

The offenders stole the victim’s phone, bank cards and black bicycle with green writing on the tubes.

The offenders are described as white men, aged in their mid to late 20s with skinny builds and both around 5ft 8in in height.

Both had dirty, short light-coloured hair and were wearing dark coloured clothing, baseball caps and disposable blue face masks.

The victim suffered a minor back injury as a result of the attack, but did not require any hospital treatment.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Sophie Connor, based at Reading police station, said: “I am appealing to anybody who was in the area of Palmer Park on Sunday and believes that they witnessed this incident to please contact Thames Valley Police.

“You can do so by calling 101, or by making a report online, quoting reference number 43220133114. Alternatively, for 100% anonymity, you can all the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”