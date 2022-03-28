Play video

ITV Meridian's Social Affairs correspondent Christine Alsford spoke exclusively to Porsche's mother Fiona Hawke

The mother of a young woman from Portsmouth who died ten days after being diagnosed with cervical cancer, is calling for girls as young as 16 to be offered cervical screening.

Porsche McGregor-Sims, 27, passed away at the Queen Alexandra Hospital on April 14 2020, after suffering with worsening symptoms for 15 months.

Last week, an inquest concluded that she died from natural causes. Speaking exclusively to ITV Meridian, Porsche's mother Fiona Hawke said her daughter was not listened to by doctors, and she now wants major reforms to the cervical screening programme.

"We need to open up the cervical screening programme to girls down to 16. We need to get rid of this ridiculous rule that says that if you've had one smear test you can't have another one until your next one is due.

"We need to understand that this is a disease that can affect young women of any age."

Currently all women aged between 25 and 64 are invited for cervical screening.

Porsche McGregor-Sims died of cervical cancer aged 27

After months complaining of abdominal pain and irregular bleeding, Porsche was referred to the gynaecology unit at Queen Alexandra Hospital near her home. But the consultant who saw her thought she had irritable bowel syndrome or endometriosis and no internal investigation was carried out.

"Porsche had been waiting for an appointment for several weeks, and she was hoping it would finally give her some clarification on what was wrong with her and what had been going wrong with her body for two years," Fiona continued.

"When she got to the appointment, she saw a man who talked over her a lot, didn't listen to her, called her GP an idiot, dismissed her concerns, and sent her away with a diagnosis for something she had already been assessed for.

"She came out no more reassured and with no clearer understanding of what was going on than when she went in."

Porsche's mother Fiona said her daughter made a formal complaint against the gynaecologist

At the inquest into Porsche's death, the court heard she was seen on January 24 2020 by locum gynaecologist Dr Peter Schlesinger, who dismissed the likelihood of her having cancer.

Dr Schlesinger decided a physical examination was not required because he believed her pain was likely down to hormonal contraception and endometriosis or irritable bowel syndrome (IBS).

Speaking about the outcome of the inquest, Ms Hawke said, "I do feel in some ways, that an opportunity was missed to highlight neglect and incompetence.

"We know that nothing would have saved Porsche at that point by the time she was diagnosed, but many of the medical professionals involved in the investigation at the hospital stated that her life could have been extended.

"Any of that would have made a difference."

The number of young women who are diagnosed with cervical cancer has fallen dramatically since the HPV vaccination was introduced.

Research funded by Cancer Research UK, publish in the Lancet in November 2021, found the vaccine was shown to dramatically reduce cervical cancer rates by almost 90% in women in their 20s who were offered the HPV vaccine at age 12 to 13.

Following an investigation into what happened to Porsche, the Queen Alexandra Hospital drew up a series of recommendations for improvements. They say they have ensured they have learnt from the experience of Porsche and want to reassure patients their safety is of the utmost importance.

Liz Rix, chief nurse at Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust, said, “On behalf of Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust, I would like to express our condolences to the family of Porsche McGregor-Sims.

"When we were aware of concerns around her care, we immediately investigated these and ensured we learnt from the experience of Porsche and her loved ones.

"I would like to reassure patients that their safety is of utmost importance to us and should they have any concerns or questions regarding their care, encourage them to raise these with the team caring for them.

"Our thoughts are with Porsche’s family at this difficult time.”

You can find more information and advice on cervical cancer at organisations below:

