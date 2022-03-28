New CCTV footage released as police investigate Fareham rape

Play video

WATCH: New CCTV footage shows a man police want to speak to after a woman was raped by a stranger Credit: Hampshire Police

New CCTV footage has been released by police investigating the rape of a woman in Fareham.

The victim was attacked near the train station in the early hours of Saturday, March 19 after leaving a bar in the town centre.

Hampshire Police have released additional CCTV footage of a man they urgently want to identify and speak to about the rape.

The video was captured from the Aldi supermarket on West Street.

WATCH: Police previously released CCTV footage of a man seen walking past Fareham fire station Credit: Hampshire Police

Play video

The woman, 22, was raped on the footbridge that crosses over Western Way, close to Fareham train station at some time between 1.20am and 2.05am.

She reported that after she had left the Slug and Lettuce at around 1am she walked along West Street when a man unknown to her approached her.

He then threatened her and attacked her on the footbridge.

This man was described to police as:

White

Aged between 20s & 40s

Approximately 5ft 11ins tall

Slim build

He had a full beard that was blond / grey in colour

Medium length hair

Police previously released some moving CCTV footage of this man, which shows him walking past Fareham fire station and towards a small alleyway.

Detective Chief Inspector Roger Wood, from Hampshire Constabulary’s Operation Amberstone team, said: "We need to identify this man urgently as part of our enquiries, and I am confident that if you know the person in this footage you will recognise him when you watch it."

"My plea to the public is to please take a moment to look at this footage, and please call us immediately with any information you have."

"I also urge the person in this footage to make contact with us so we can speak with you about this investigation."

"We are still also keen to hear from anyone who was in the town centre on Saturday, March 19 between midnight and 3am, in particular in the train station end of town to please get in touch. Did you see someone acting suspiciously? Were you driving through the area and did you capture anything on Dash Cam?"

"I want to reassure the public that our officers continue to work hard to follow up every line of enquiry to investigate this incident. Officers also continue to conduct patrols around the area and the town centre, engaging with local people."

Anyone with any information should call 101 quoting 44220109191 (Operation Formation).

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org